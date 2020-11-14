Low-key arrival for St. Nicholas amid Dutch restrictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Saint Nicholas, the gift-bearing patron saint of children, has arrived in the Netherlands amid a partial coronavirus lockdown that forced the cancellation of celebrations in towns and cities across the country. The Dutch celebrate what they call Sinterklaas on Dec. 5 by giving gifts to children, but the saint arrives — legend has it — in the country weeks earlier in what is usually a nationwide party. A nationally televised arrival celebration went ahead without the usual crowds due to virus restrictions. Celebrations have in recent years seen protests by activists against Sinterklaas’ helper Black Pete, who is often portrayed by white people in blackface makeup.