Turkey’s COVID-19 deaths returns to April levels

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish health ministry statistics show 93 people died in one day of COVID-19 amid a surge in infections, bringing the daily death toll to numbers last seen in April. In figures released Friday, the health ministry also reported 3,045 new confirmed cases among people showing symptoms. The figures also show an upward trend in the number of critically ill patients. The total death toll has reached 11,326. Turkey lifted temporary weekend lockdowns in late May and reopened travel, restaurants and other businesses. Officials have been urging people to stay at home but new restrictions so far have been limited.