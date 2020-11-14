Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…West winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&