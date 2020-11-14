Wind Advisory Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A strong low-pressure center will continue to bring rain and heavy winds through the end of the weekend.



Tonight



Rain will continue off and on through early Sunday morning. A few rumbles of thunder and downpours will be possible.



Sunday

A few rain showers or even snow showers will be possible Sunday morning.

Temperatures will fall all day long on Sunday will temps in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect through Sunday with winds topping 50 mph at times.