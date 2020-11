SOUTH BEND (WKOW)- The Wisconsin men's hockey team traveled to Notre Dame for a two-game series to open up the 2020-21 hockey season. The Badgers came away with a sweep of the Irish.

On Saturday, Wisconsin won 5-3. Ty Pelton-Byce, Ryder Donovan (2), Brock Caufield, Dylan Holloway all scored for the Badgers.

Wisconsin improved to 2-0. Next up is Michigan on Thursday at LaBahn Arena for a 2 game series.