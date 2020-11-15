Alternate side parking rules begin in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- 'Tis the season...for alternate side parking in Madison.

The annual winter rules take effect Sunday, November 15 and run through March 15, every day, regardless of weather conditions.

That means park on the side of the street with even house numbers on even-numbered days of the week and the odd side on odd days of the week.

The alternate side parking rules are only in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. so when you go to bed the night before, you'll have to think about the date on the next day when parking.

You could get a $20 ticket for violating the alternate side parking rules and a $60 ticket if there is a snow emergency declared.

Alternate Side Parking is in effect city-wide with the exception of the Snow Emergency Zone.

Click here for more information on alternate side parking rules or to sign up for reminders from the city.