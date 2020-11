Madison (WKOW)--After a very blustery Sunday, temperatures are on the mend Monday.



Tonight



Winds will stay Strong at 20-30 mph overnight with lows dropping into 20s.



Monday



A quick-moving clipper will move in from Canada actually warming temperatures throughout the day. Highs will make it into the middle 40s with partly sunny skies.



A few light showers will be possible Monday afternoon with little to no accumulation expected.