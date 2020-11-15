Britain’s Prince Charles attends German remembrance ceremony

BERLIN (AP) — Prince Charles is attending ceremonies in Berlin on Germany’s traditional day of remembrance Sunday. The visit is seen as part of Britain’s diplomatic outreach to Europe’s biggest economy days before a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal with the European Union. Charles arrived in Berlin with his Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, late Saturday, where they were welcomed by Britain’s new ambassador, Jill Gallard, who tweeted that the prince was a “true friend of Germany.” The royal couple were received Sunday by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Buedenbender, at Bellevue Palace. Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son is scheduled to later deliver a speech at a memorial event in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament.