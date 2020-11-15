Community book drive supports families during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Reading Project is working to make sure children who are staying home during the pandemic still have access to books.

This weekend they're launching a community book drive, asking people to donate new or like-new books for children in need.

The donation bins are set up all over Dane County. Click here for a map of locations.

The group says right now it's more important than ever for kids to have books.

"The haves and haves-not is even more exaggerated. So, children who are at home with very little learning material, books that they can read during after school time or school time, they're just not there. So they're going to get even further behind in their learning and reading," said Rowan Childs, a member of the organization.

The drive ends Dec. 15, to make sure books can be delivered in time for the holidays.

Visit Madison Reading Project's website for more information on the book drive.