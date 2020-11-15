Dane County COVID-19 hospitalizations fall, ICU patients hit record high

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sixteen fewer people in are in Madison's hospitals for COVID-19, but the number treated by intensive care units continued to climb, according to statistics updated Sunday by Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The total number of inpatients with COVID-19 was 144 as of Saturday, down from 160 the day prior.

Public health updates an online dashboard with COVID-19-related statistics each day.

More than 21,000 ppl have tested + for COVID in Dane Co, w/361 added to the dashboard today.



Hosp ⬇️16 from yesterday, w/144 ppl currently hosp. 43 ppl are in the ICU.



Our success depends on our collective action. Avoid close contact. Avoid crowds. https://t.co/McM2AFsrM2 pic.twitter.com/0a0MiqrUX9 — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 15, 2020

The highest number of people infected with the coronavirus in Dane County hospitals came on Thursday when public health's chart tracking hospitalizations peaked at 167.

The number of people in intensive care units reached a new record of 43, as of Saturday, representing an increase of two people from the day before.

In total, 60 people have died in Dane County from COVID-19 and 21,647 have tested positive for the disease.

A bright spot in the otherwise dower statistics has been a sharply declining percentage of COVID-19 tests to return positive. On Saturday, just 2.7 percent of COVID-19 tests were positive, a low-point not reached in over a month.

Statewide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have sharply risen over the last several weeks.