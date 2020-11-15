Delivery driver rescues runaway dog in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A delivery driver in Janesville is dropping off more than just meals. In one case, he brought a lost dog back to its family.

John Reque says last month he was delivering an order when he saw a dog running across the road.

He pulled over to get the animal out of traffic but when he stopped, he couldn't see the dog and worried someone had run it over.

"I opened up my door and still didn't see anything but, all of a sudden, within a couple seconds, the dog runs around my car, jumps up in my lap inside my car and I was so happy that nobody ran the dog over, it didn't get hurt," Reque said.

Reque dropped the dog off at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.

A spokesperson there tells 27 News the dog had a microchip and has now been reunited with its family.