Evers encourages COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a post on Twitter Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

"Wisconsinites are helpers by nature and one way you can help is by donating blood and plasma," Evers wrote. "If you have recovered from COVID-19, your plasma can help treat our most vulnerable patients."

The governor linked to a post from Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, an organization that handles plasma donations in several midwestern states.

Hospitals give plasma infusions to the most severely affected COVID-19 patients, and one donation can be enough for three or four treatments, according to Versiti.

On its website, Versiti says that the potential plasma donors must have had their COVID-19 diagnosed by a doctor and laboratory testing. They must also have been free of symptoms for 14 days.

Versiti has a contact form on its website for those wishing to donate plasma.