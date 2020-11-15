Madison church expands memorial for COVID-19 deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the past month and a half, Wisconsin has seen the same number of COVID-19-related deaths as the first six months of the pandemic.

Trinity United Methodist Church started a memorial two months ago.

It's a ribbon display, where each ribbon represents one person in Wisconsin who has died with the coronavirus.

Their initial goal was to show that the people who died were more than just a number.

When the church started the memorial in mid-September, ribbons filled the railings at the church entrance.

But now, they're running out of places to put new ribbons, and had to install temporary railings for the more than 2,600 deaths.

They receive names from community members of people who have died to put on the ribbons.

Pastor Breanna Illene says she has had two people in her life die of COVID and it's shocking to see the project grow as large as it has.

"We see these numbers on the news and it's hard to comprehend how many people that is, until you say it's an entire community in Wisconsin, or until you come here and you look at all of these ribbons and say oh my goodness this is not just a number, this is a huge amount of people," Illene said.

They say that people have been stopping by thanking them for giving an opportunity to memorialize their friends and family, because they can't have funerals.

One major goal of this project was to also raise awareness for communities of color that this disease disproportionately affects.

They add new ribbons daily. If you would like to add a name of someone in Wisconsin who has passed, the church says you should text the name, date and location of death to 608-257-4591.