Madison restaurants helping people in need put food on the table this Thanksgiving

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic has not been kind to restaurant owners, but that doesn't mean restaurant owners haven't been kind to the community.

"There's endless demand right now, as you can probably imagine," said Josh Berkson.

Berkson is the co-founder of two restaurants, Lucille and Merchant, in downtown Madison.

He and Patrick Sweeney, partners of the group Rule No. 1 Hospitality, teamed up with other restaurant owners-- like Francesca Hong of Morris Ramen-- to start the "Cook It Forward" program.

More than a dozen restaurants have joined the program to give back to their community during the pandemic.

"The statements by Dane County Health and the city were really about thinking differently about getting food into the hands of people that need it," said Berkson.

They started the program with extra PPP funds. Restaurants supply the meals through donations, then nonprofit partners find people in need and distribute to them.

"People are experiencing food insecurity across the board, from all walks of life. The pandemic is really widening the circle of people who are really in need," said Berkson.

As stimulus money has run out and people struggle with unemployment, Berkson says food insecurity is around three to four times as high as usual.

Right now, restaurants in the program are serving more than 550 meals every week. That's $10,000 in donations every week, according to Berkson. They hope to ramp things up for Thanksgiving and serve 2,500 meals for the holiday.

"It's a way of saying we care, and we know things are hard and this is one meal. Thanksgiving is a really great time to be able to show that," said Berkson.

Overall, the program hopes to serve 50,000 free meals throughout Madison. So far, they're about a quarter of the way there.

For more information about how to donate, participating restaurants and how to receive a meal, visit the Cook It Forward website.