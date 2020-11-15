Skip to Content

Planning travel becomes more complicated during pandemic

1:59 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

Planning travel for college basketball teams can be complicated. Flights and hotels have to be booked, buses rented, meals planned. Schedules have to be worked around practices and games. Planning amid the COVID-19 pandemic makes it exponentially more difficult. Now coaches and administrators have to consider ventilation systems, vendor testing protocols, shifting state requirements, airport policies, bus layouts and meal service options.

Associated Press

