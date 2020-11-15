Shots fired on Madison’s north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for whoever fired gunshots on the city's north side Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to the area of North Sherman Avenue and Windom Way for reports of multiple shots fired. When police got there, they found two nine-millimeter shell casings.

Witnesses told police they saw two people running east on Windom Way following the gunfire.

Police said there were no reports of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.