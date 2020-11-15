Syria’s longtime Foreign Minister al-Moallem dies age 79

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, a career diplomat who became one of the country’s most prominent faces to the outside world during the uprising against President Bashar Assad, has died. He was 79. Al-Moallem, who served as ambassador to Washington for nine years starting in 1990 during Syria’s on-and-off peace talks with Israel, was a close confidant of Assad known for his loyalty and hard-line position against the opposition. Syria’s state-run SANA news agency announced his death Monday morning. It offered no immediate cause.