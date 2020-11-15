Trump tweets words ‘he won;’ says vote rigged, not conceding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump tweeted the words “he won” early Sunday but quickly made clear he hadn’t changed his tune about Joe Biden getting more votes in the 2020 presidential election. Trump immediately said Biden’s finish was “because the election was rigged.” And he made clear he’s not conceding and will keep trying to overturn the result. Trump’s statements come in tweets that include several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 election, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure. Former President Barack Obama, in an interview conducted and aired Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” said he would remind Trump that, as president, he is a public servant and a temporary occupant of the office. He urged Trump to put the country first.