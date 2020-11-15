Urban Triage unveils new work space for Black entrepreneurs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A community organization in Madison unveiled a new space designed for Black entrepreneurs and creators.

Urban Triage unveiled the new office and community space on Sunday.

The new facility is at Villager Mall on Park Street in Madison.

"How do I start a business? What are the legal structures? What are the business structures? What's accounting? What payroll software do I use? How do I project manage? All the questions we often have. How do I pay back my PPP? How do I apply? That all will happen here," said founder and CEO Brandi Grayson.

A number of resources will be available, aimed at helping the Black community.

Urban Triage has raised $63,250 of its $100,000 goal to cover the expense of creating this work space.