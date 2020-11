(WKOW) MADISON- Madison's own Wesley Matthews has reportedly decided to decline his $2.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season and become an unrestricted free agent according to a source as NBA free agency opens on Friday.

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews will decline his .7M player option for the 2020-21 season and become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2020

This decision still allows Matthews to return to the Bucks if the two were able to make a deal.

In one season with the Bucks, Matthews played in 67 games and averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.