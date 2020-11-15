Wind Advisory for all of southern WI

MADISON (WKOW) - A Wind Advisory is in place for all southern Wisconsin counties Sunday until 9 p.m.

Sustained winds will be around 20 to 30 mph, coming from the west.

Gusts up to 45, possibly even 50 mph are likely. Some of the strongest winds are expected during the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. time frame.

Downed trees and power lines are possible with today's winds, including potential power outages. Secure any outdoor objects and be careful if operating a vehicle today due to the wind strength.

Scattered light rain and snow mix will end around the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will continue, with cold conditions.

Temperatures will decrease as the day goes on, will values dropping into the mid-to-low 30s. Low 30s by this evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 46. Wind: W 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 25. High 38.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low 24. High 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny & mild. Low 35. High 57.

Friday: Partly sunny. Low 34. High 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low 36. High 44. Mix possible at night.