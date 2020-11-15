Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds sustained between 30 and 35 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM CST today. The strongest wind gusts are
expected to occur from mid morning through early afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on north to south oriented roads. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&