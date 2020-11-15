Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds sustained between 30 and 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM CST today. The strongest wind gusts are

expected to occur from mid morning through early afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle on north to south oriented roads. Secure outdoor

objects.

