AAA predicts slower Thanksgiving travel

(WKOW) -- Like most things this year, Thanksgiving will be different.

"People are just making the decision not to travel. We're going to see an at least 10% decline compared to 2019," said Jeanette McGee with AAA.

AAA's original travel forecast predicted about 50 million Americans planning to go somewhere over the holiday.

Since that forecast was put together, we know that number has definitely decreased and that's because -- it's the pandemic," McGee said. "COVID numbers are increasing, and states are changing their regulations, their guidance in terms of travel when you leave the state and when you return."

Of those traveling, AAA predicts 95% will drive to places close by and be gone for fewer days.

If you do plan to travel, plan ahead.

"Pack more food and water than you typically do to limit the number of stops you have to make. You need a thermometer, you need your mask, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies."

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the busiest for traffic, but McGee doesn't think roads will look like they typically do over the holiday.

"When you're going through major cities you can expect some delays, but those delays are more like 20 minutes to 60 minutes, not hours and hours of delays."

If you are planning on driving, McGee still encourages you to leave early or late around cities and rush hour times.

AAA reports gas prices nationally are about 50 cents less on average than they were a year ago.