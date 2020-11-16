Armed person arrested after fleeing police, trying to get into Sun Prairie High School

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A person is in police custody after trying to get inside the Sun Prairie High School with a loaded handgun while fleeing police for driving a stolen vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol sent out a press release regarding the arrest on Monday.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, state troopers pulled over a vehicle for speeding on westbound I-94 in Jefferson County.

The troopers learned that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Milwaukee and the driver was wanted for armed robbery.

Troopers tried to get the driver to get out of the vehicle, but the driver sped away. The resulting chase reached speeds over 100 mph before it was called off at County Highway N and County Highway T in Dane County.

A trooper later found the vehicle abandoned in the Sun Prairie High School employee parking lot.

Sun Prairie police helped search for the driver who was found on the grounds and caught. Authorities say they found a loaded gun on the driver.

Troopers said the driver tried to get inside the high school "but was unsuccessful."

The driver was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing an officer.