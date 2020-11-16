As hospitals fill up, Rock County tightens restrictions

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County is increasing restrictions on families, schools and businesses because of a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say more than 2,300 people have tested positive since November 1 -- 30 percent of the county's total number of cases since the pandemic began.

That's why county health officials say they'll be shifting from Phase Two of the reopening plan back to Phase One.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville says the last few weeks have -- by far -- been their biggest with the virus.

"Our COVID volume has probable doubled in the last two to three weeks," said hospital president Eric Thornton. "I do think that this is a good time for the community to pause."

Moving back to Phase One means just about every business is down from 50 percent capacity to 25 percent. There are a number of other changes, impacting everything from playgrounds to hair salons, as well.

It's all a change, but Christine Rebout with the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says it's one that's necessary -- and that businesses are ready for.

"While it's always frustrating we have to pull back a level, we're doing it to keep people safe," she said. "And it just gives us opportunities to pop up the creative ideas we've been working on throughout the past year."

This kind of a shift in the spring was much harder for businesses to navigate, but after so many months of the pandemic, they've got it figured out.

"I think it's really about resiliency and creativity, and we've learned a lot in these past six months," Rebout said.

The shift to Phase One -- which includes instructions to avoid gatherings of any size with people not in your household -- comes less than two weeks out from Thanksgiving, a time health experts grow more worried about each day.

"There's no such thing as a risk-free gathering," Thornton said.

He hopes people take this warning seriously -- so that fewer end up in his hospital beds.

"As the county goes back a phase, I think that only emphasizes the importance of following the guidelines," he said.