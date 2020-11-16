World shares climb after S&P 500 record, despite virus woes

Shares started out the week on a strong footing after the Standard & Poors 500 hit a fresh high on Friday, with robust data from Japan and China adding to optimism over economic recoveries even as coronavirus caseloads surpass earlier records. Stock benchmarks rose Monday in Paris, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and most other markets. Asian markets got a lift from the signing of a regional trade agreement over the weekend that is expected to boost trade, though the immediate effects are not likely to be big. Improved growth figures for Japan, China and Thailand have reinforced confidence economies are on the upswing from pandemic downturns.