Boscobel Area School District adjusts schedule to navigate holiday season

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- Boscobel Area School District is making changes to the instruction schedule. Classes are going virtual next Monday, Nov. 23. and will continue through Dec. 4. That change is for all grades in the district.

Right now, the district is aiming to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7 and continue that model through Dec. 23.

Following the winter break on Jan. 4, classes will virtual and will remain so through Jan. 13.