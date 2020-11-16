City of Madison refining ‘Bus Rapid Transit Plan’

MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison is refining its plans for a bus rapid transit system. The system is designed to be faster than regular bus service with larger buses and fewer stops. During a virtual neighborhood meeting Monday night, city officials said they are considering adding bus-only lanes down the center of East Washington Avenue. They say this would keep travel times more consistent by eliminating conflicts with turning vehicles and it would preserve parking and bike lanes. This is still in the development phase. If everything goes to plan, bus rapid transit service could begin in the summer of 2024.