Doctors define differences between first, second waves of pandemic

(WKOW) -- Doctors call the COVID-19 numbers being seen in Wisconsin right now "unimaginable" in comparison to what was being seen a few weeks ago.

The team at Advocate Aurora Health cites two differences between the earlier wave of the pandemic and the oncoming second wave.

They say first wave was mostly concentrated in urban areas, but there seems to be no boundary in the most recent rise in cases between urban, suburban and rural areas.

Additionally, while PPE shortage was a major concern at first, now there's a bigger worry over availability of hospital staff.

"It is very likely that by this time next year, we will be looking at COVID-19, at least the pandemic, in the rearview mirror and that is just fantastic news," said Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director for infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health. "But the next two to three months are going to be very difficult. Lots of hospitalizations. Lots of deaths."

Advocate Aurora Health is proactively asking for more travel nurses, offering pay incentives to people who are willing to take on more hours and utilizing its volunteer network.