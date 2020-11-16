Ex-Green Beret charged with Russian espionage to enter plea

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A former Army Green Beret charged with espionage activity on behalf of Russia is scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges. A plea hearing has been scheduled in federal court Wednesday for 45-year-old Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins of Gainesville, Virginia. Court records do not spell out the specific charge to which he is expected to plead; when he was arrested in August, he was charged under the federal Espionage Act with divulging U.S. military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics to Russian intelligence agents. Debbins, a Minnesota native, had a 15-year relationship with Russian intelligence, according to the indictment against him.