Fate of Gov. Evers COVID-19 emergency orders lies in the hands of SCOWIS

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme court will soon decide the fate of Governor Evers emergency powers in response to the pandemic.

The latest lawsuit heard before the high court was filed by Jere Fabick, a conservative donor in Wisconsin who is challenging Evers’ ability to enact multiple emergency orders during the pandemic.

During oral arguments, Fabick’s attorney, Matthew Fernholz, argues state law prevents the governor from enacting multiple emergency orders because the events that led him to issue his first order, ‘safer at home,’ already expired and the circumstances why he issued it -- the pandemic -- have not changed.

“This court should declare these orders unlawful and void," Fabick said.

Since the pandemic began, Evers' issued three public health emergencies. State law limits these orders to last 60 days, therefore the governor kept issuing new ones.

Evers’ argument is that he believes he can issue new health orders or extend them, such as the mask mandate, because the pandemic in Wisconsin has changed dramatically over time.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,274 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new daily record high since the pandemic began.

Currently, the only emergency order still in place is the statewide mask requirement, which is set to expire on Nov. 21. Evers capacity limits on bars and restaurants are no longer in effect.

If the high court rules the governor's emergency order is unlawful, it could force the governor to work with lawmakers on how to address the pandemic going forward. However, Republican lawmakers have yet to offer any solutions to address the surge in coronavirus infections.

UW-Madison Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science Howard Schweber says since the legislature has refused to pass any COVID-19 mitigation efforts, emergency orders are the governor’s only option.

“We are in an extraordinary position where there is an uptick in cases and there is no legislative action, so there is no one else who is able or willing to act other than the governor,” Schweber said.

If lawmakers can’t agree on how to handle the pandemic going forward, the power lies in the hands of local governments to decide if they want to pass their own covid-19 safety measures.