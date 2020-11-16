Getting Answers: The correct way to quarantine at home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Coronavirus cases are rising across Wisconsin, leaving many people to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

Monday morning, UW Health officials released important guidelines and recommendations on how to effectively quarantine.

They said there is a difference between "quarantining" and "isolating" and it's important to know the difference.

Quarantining is often recommended in cases where individuals may have been exposed to the virus. Isolating is recommended when someone has a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and they must stay away from others, even at home.

Quarantining is recommended for 14 days.

UW Health said while quarantining:

Stay home as much as possible; do not travel

Do not go to work or school

Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis

Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever (100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath

Wash hands frequently

Postpone all non-essential medical appointments until quarantine is over

Wear a face covering if in contact with people who live outside your household

If possible, stay away from people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19

As for isolating, UW Health said you should stay away from household members who don't have COVID-19.