Group of Wisconsin faith leaders call for statewide COVID legislation

(WKOW) -- As COVID-19 continues to surge in Wisconsin, faith leaders around the state are calling for elected officials to pass meaningful legislation to enforce protective measures and address economic fallout.

Clergy and leaders from Christian, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, and Nature religions gathered virtually Monday to continue to urge others to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and refrain from gatherings of more than ten people.

"Even if you don't believe the Governor an any health professionals, our scripture demands that we love and respect other people," said Father Yeprem Kelegian with St. Mesrob Armenian Church. "It is so simple. Wear a mask."

But the group says Wisconsin needs action on a statewide level to enforce these measures.

"Together, we can find solutions that can support our economy while keeping us health and safe," said Rabbi Dena Feingold of Beth Hillel Temple. "To find such solutions is a sacred obligation."

The group also expressed its gratitude for both health care workers and chaplains on the front lines of the pandemic.

Among the group were leaders who signed a Faith Leaders COVID Safety Pledge in October, which affirms the interfaith community's commitment to preserving life. It included the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, WISDOM and WISDOM affiliates: CUSH, RIC, MICAH, ESTHER, JOSHUA, NAOMI, MOSES, JONAH, SOPHIA, JOB, and EXPO; the Lutheran Office for Public Policy Wisconsin, the Urban League of Greater Madison, Circle Sanctuary, Buddhist Peace Fellowship of Milwaukee, Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, and Rabbi Betsy Forester.