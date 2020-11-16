Holiday tree farms making changes this year

ELK MOUND (WKOW) -- COVID-19 is forcing many families to rely on zoom, skype or other virtual platform to gather for holidays this season. That's not the only tradition that will look different.

Getting a Christmas tree will also be different. Pleasant Valley Tree Farm in Elk Mound will sanitize the saws between families finding the perfect tree. Co-Owner Robin Scharlau told WQOW-TV they wanted to make sure families could continue this holiday tradition.

"Even when I was a child, it was really important to go out and cut a tree. Not that I necessarily remember the tree, but I do remember certain things about those experiences. And hopefully that's what we're giving to families, that hopefully they can find a beautiful tree, but more importantly create Christmas memories with their families." said Scharlau.

Santa will not be making an appearance this year. There will also not be a live nativity scene. There will also be hand sanitizer posted throughout the facility.