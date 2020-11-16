Skip to Content

McBride, Rankine among nominees for Carnegie literary medals

11:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — James McBride’s latest novel and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction. The American Library Association announced Tuesday that McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” was a fiction nominee, along with Ayad Akhtar’s novel “Homeland Elegies” and an acclaimed debut novel, Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning.” The nonfiction finalists are Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir,” Rankine’s “Just Us,” which combines poetry, prose and photography, and Rebecca Giggs’ “Fathoms: The World in the Whale.” 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content