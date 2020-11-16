Mens hockey: Wisconsin is back in national rankings

Following a weekend series sweep over then ranked No. 20 Notre Dame, the Badgers are back in the national ranks at 14th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday.

The Badgers beat the Fighting Irish 2-0 Friday night and 5-3 on Saturday to open their season with a 2-0 record.

Now at No. 14, Wisconsin is back in the national ranks for the first time in nearly a year. The Badgers were ranked as high as No. 6 last season.

The Badgers host No. 6 Michigan at LaBahn Arena on Thursday and Friday. The Wolverines are also 2-0.

