Peru now has no president as crisis takes chaotic turn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Who is the president of Peru? The answer to that question Monday is no one. The Latin American nation’s political turmoil took a chaotic turn Sunday when interim leader Manuel Merino quit and Congress couldn’t decide on his replacement. That leaves Peru in crisis less than a week after legislators ignited a storm of protest by removing President Martín Vizcarra, an anti-corruption crusader highly popular among Peruvians. There are two potential exits: Congress could put forward a new candidate to approve with a simple majority vote or the country’s highest court could step in. But with neither route guaranteed to bring a solution, some Peruvians are calling for new protests.