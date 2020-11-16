Police: Man hurt after fight with roommates in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A 40-year-old man was hurt in a fight with his roommates Sunday evening and had to be taken to a hospital, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Park Circle in Sun Prairie at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man bleeding.

Police found the 40-year-old man hurt in the apartment after he was reportedly involved in a fight with his roommates.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two female roommates left the apartment before police got there.

The incident is under investigation.