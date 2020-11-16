Republican Burgess Owens defeats Utah congressman McAdams

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams lost his bid to win re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens. McAdams conceded in an online news conference Monday afternoon. The Associated Press determined Owens won in the closely watched race in the suburban Salt Lake City congressional district. Owens is a Republican who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. McAdams is a moderate who was part of the so-called blue wave that won control of the U.S. House for the Democrats in 2018. He was the the state’s only congressional Democrat.