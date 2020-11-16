Sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts must be filed by Monday afternoon

(WKOW) -- The deadline to file claims in the Boy Scouts of America Bankruptcy case is quickly approaching.

Abuse survivors have until 4 p.m. CT Monday to file.

According to USA Today, tens of thousands have come forward ahead of the deadline, with many of the allegations of abuse dating back decades.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in February. At the time, they had low membership and a growing number of child sexual abuse allegations.

A Sexual Abuse Survivor Proof of Claim can be filed here; www.OfficialBSAClaims.com.