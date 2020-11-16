Temps are cool to start the week, warmer by the end

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday is expected to be much more dry, not as windy or gloomy compared to Sunday.

Max wind gusts Sunday were up to 55 mph for some areas.

Which, is near severe limits. Hence, why a Wind Advisory was in place for southern Wisconsin. Winds switch direction Monday and will be light.

Sustained winds from 5 to 10 mph are expected, with values just a bit higher around noon. Otherwise, light winds for most of the day.

A weak wave will quickly move through the state Monday afternoon. When it does, there's a chance for a light flurry or sprinkle more so for the northeast portions of the forecast area.

Clouds will hang on into the evening. Partly sunny skies are expected most of the day. High pressure moves in tonight, settling in for Tuesday.

Temperatures stay on the cooler side for the first half of the week but warm up for the latter half of the week. Highs Monday will be in the mid-40s, upper 30s on Tuesday with warmer temps coming after.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s Wednesday, low 60s on Thursday.

Most of the week will be dry, with times of sun.

Today: Partly sunny with an afternoon flurry or sprinkle possible. High 44. Wind: WSW 5-10.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear & chilly. Low 24. Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 38. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & not as cold. Low 25. High 47.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy & mild. Low 41. High 60.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few PM showers possible. Low 38. High 52. Rain possible at night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Low 37. High 46. Rain possible at night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a rain possible. Low 36. High 44.