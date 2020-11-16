Trump attacks Vegas-area certification of Biden election win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As officials in Nevada certified results of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday with a new attack on the vote that gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory. The former vice president drew a little over 50% of the vote and Trump a little under 48% in results submitted for approval in counties including Washoe, surrounding Reno, and Clark, which encompasses Las Vegas. Trump pointed to a Clark County Commission race headed for a do-over, and a report by the top Las Vegas-area election official that 936 “discrepancies” were found among votes countywide.