What does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness mean?

Two vaccine makers have said that preliminary data from their late-stage studies suggest their experimental vaccines are more than 90% effective, raising hopes around the world that vaccines could help put an end to the pandemic sometime next year. Vaccine effectiveness is a measure of how likely a vaccine is to protect against disease. U.S. health officials have said a coronavirus vaccine would need to be at least 50% effective before they would consider approving it. Effectiveness numbers will change as the vaccine studies continue, and many questions remain. For example, scientists don’t yet know how long protections lasts.