WIAA winter sports season begins for some, others wait for games

MONONA (WKOW) -- Many families have been desperately missing school sports during the pandemic.

Jill Hackel's teenagers go to Monona Grove High School, where games were postponed in the fall.

"This is hard. This is changing who they are," Hackel told 27 News. "A lot of people will say that kids have to adapt and you have to find the silver lining. And we do, but they've dealt with so much disappointment and it's just getting really hard as a parent to see them missing out on so many once-in-a-lifetime opportunities."

Hackel's son Mitchell plays soccer, basketball and golf and her daughter Ava plays vollebyall and softball. Their youngest, Ellorie, goes to a private elementary school and participates in dance outside of school.

The high schoolers have been waiting to find out the district's plan moving forward, as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) kicks off the winter season for schools that choose to participate.

Teams were able to start practicing Monday in gymnastics, hockey and girls basketball. Practice can start next Monday for wrestling, boys basketball and boys swimming.

Deputy director Wade Labecki says the WIAA worked with doctors and coaches to develop a COVID plan that's specific to each sport.

The biggest changes will be limiting crowds and travel, and smaller competitions for riskier sports like wrestling. Teams will be monitored for symptoms to keep the students healthy.

"We're not dismissive of anything that's going on right now and we're not casual about it. We're very concerned about it," Labecki said. "We understand and we support what the governor is doing in order to go ahead and minimize the risk and mitigate it. And we're hoping that our schools that are providing these opportunities are doing their best."

The plans will be flexible and may change as the season goes on. Each school will make its own decisions on how to proceed.

A number of schools have already chosen to delay the start to the winter season, according to the WIAA.

In fall, about 150 football teams chose an alternate/delayed season, while nearly 300 went on with their regular season. Volleyball was the only indoor sport in fall. More than 300 schools chose to still play, while about 150 pushed the season back.

"Our school leaders have done a great job, whichever direction they've gone, they've done what's best for their community, what's best for their student population," Labecki said.

Jill Hackel and her kids are hoping to have the opportunity to play this year. She says they haven't been as motivated to focus on school work by learning virtually and without their sports outlet.

She's planning to attend a virtual meeting Monday night to find out plans for her son's basketball program.

Meanwhile, despite concerns health officials have shared in recent weeks about traveling outside of local communities, the family is going to club tournaments to keep playing.

Hackel says she feels the protocols in place will keep her kids safe.

"They're doing a pretty darn good job of it because they want this so bad," she said.