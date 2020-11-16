Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19

(WKOW) -- Congressman Mark Pocan is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

A release sent Monday morning said Congressman Pocan has been in quarantine since last Tuesday, November 10, after finding out his 91-year-old mother had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pocan transported his mother on a two-hour drive to a nursing home she was moving to on Monday, November 9. He found out that his mother tested positive for the virus the next day from a test that she took on Wednesday, November 4.

Congressman Pocan tested negative last Friday and plans to test again at the end of this week.

“Wisconsin has some of the worst numbers in the nation for COVID-19, including a positivity rate in the mid-30’s,” Congressman Pocan said.

"Fortunately, the nursing home staff contacted me immediately after learning of my mother’s positive result and I was able to quarantine without delay. Unfortunately, too many people in Wisconsin don’t get that information in a timely way due to the low number of contract tracers we have hired in Wisconsin," he said. "Cases in Wisconsin continue to rise weekly and we need federal and state action to help protect our communities immediately. I urge everyone to stay at home when possible and wear a mask whenever they are in contact with others. Only together can we stop the spread of this deadly pandemic.”