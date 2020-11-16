Wisconsin selected as preseason No. 1 in WCHA

Being a preseason No. 1 is nothing new to the women's hockey team at the UW. They were already named a No. 1 in the USCHO.Com Poll and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll, and on Monday the WCHA coaches poll picked the Badgers for the top spot entering the season.

UW earned 34 points and four first-place votes, while rival Minnesota was second with 31 points and three first-place votes. Ohio State, the Badgers’ opening opponent of the 2020-21 season, was picked third with 28 points.

In addition, Daryl Watts, who led the NCAA in scoring last year and set a school record for assists in a single season, was voted the Preseason WCHA Player of the Year. The 2018 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner also earned a spot on the Preseason All-WCHA team along with fellow forward Sophie Shirley, the 2019 WCHA Rookie of the Year.

The 2020-21 women’s hockey season begins this weekend with four of the seven WCHA teams in action.

The Badgers open their campaign with a road series at Ohio State Nov. 27-28 in Columbus, Ohio.

WCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rk. Team (First Place Votes) Points

1. Wisconsin (4) 34

2. Minnesota (3) 31

3. Ohio State 28

4. Minnesota Duluth 21

5. Bemidji State 14

6. Minnesota State 13

7. St. Cloud State 6

Predicted order of finish. Based on a 6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. Coaches could not vote for their own teams.

Preseason WCHA Player of the Year

Daryl Watts, Sr., F, Wisconsin (3 votes)

Others receiving votes: Emma Maltais, Sr., F, Ohio State (2); Grace Zumwinkle, Sr., F, Minnesota (1); Gabbie Hughes, Jr., F, Minnesota Duluth (1)



Preseason WCHA Rookie of the Year

Abbey Murphy, Fr., F, Minnesota (4)

Others receiving votes: Anne Cherkowski, Fr., F, Minnesota (1); Emma Gentry, Fr., F, St. Cloud State (1); Casey O’Brien, Fr., F, Wisconsin (1).

Preseason All-WCHA

F: Emma Maltais, Sr., Ohio State

F: Daryl Watts, Sr., Wisconsin

F: Sophie Shirley, Jr., Wisconsin

D: Ashton Bell, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

D: Emily Brown, Sr., Minnesota

G: Andrea Braendli, Jr., Ohio State

Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically by position):

Forwards – Clair DeGeorge, Sr., Bemidji State; Taylor Heise, Jr., Minnesota; Gabbie Hughes, Jr., Minnesota Duluth; Klara Hymlarova, So., St. Cloud State; Grace Zumwinkle, Sr. Minnesota.

Defensemen – Grace Bowlby, Sr., Wisconsin; Sophie Jaques, Jr., Ohio State; Olivia Knowles, Sr., Minnesota; Anna Wilgren, Jr., Minnesota State.

Goaltender – Calla Frank, So., Minnesota State; Emma Polusny, Sr., St. Cloud State

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)