Zoom removes 40-minute limit on calls on Thanksgiving Day

(KVOA) – Are you hosting a virtual Thanksgiving gathering this year? If so, Zoom has you covered.

The company says they will be lifting its 40-minute limit for all meetings globally on Nov. 26. The offer starts at midnight eastern time through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

For those who want to feel more connected while eating apart.

Associated Press food writer Katie Workman suggests coordinating the menu and using some of the same family-favorite recipes. Consider ordering food for loved ones who don’t cook. She suggests having matching Zoom backgrounds, playlists — even table items like cheese boards. You can play games over Zoom and talk together about what you’re thankful for. Don’t hesitate to put your laptop or device at the head of the table for the best view of everyone.

For those who are hosting household gatherings. U.S. health officials encourage new outdoor traditions such as hiking as a family. They say guest lists for indoor feasts should be small enough so people can sit six feet apart while unmasked.