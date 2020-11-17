Black Hawk girls basketball is “still” the defending state champs, and they take pride in that

Practice is underway for the Black Hawk High School girls basketball team and they know this season could have many bends and curves with it playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One needs to maintain cautious optimism," said Warriors' head coach Michael Flanagan. "We've talked about a lot with the kids that once hope is gone, not a lot still remains. So we're holding onto the hopes of having a basketball season."

Michael Flanagan chats with WKOW's Alec Ausmus virtually.

The Warriors went to state last season undefeated at 26-0 and as the defending Division 5 champions. Their chance to defend their title never happened. COVID-19 concerns shutdown the tournament before the Warriors could ever take the floor.

"Our moto this year is 'still.' That one word, and there are a lot of things we could put after that still, and one of them is we are still the defending Division 5 state champions," said Flanagan "We have to approach the work we are doing as such. There's a lot of pride associated with that championship and we're still hungry."

By the numbers, the Warriors over the last three seasons are 82-1 with a state title. Flanagan's squad hasn't lost a game since March 10, 2018. That's over 980 days and counting since their last defeat which came in the D5 state title game against Bangor.

Black Hawk's Bailey Butler dribbles in for a layup during 2019-20 season.

The Warriors did graduate two of their three top scorers from last season. Returning is senior Bailey Butler, and she's up for the new challenge of playing with her other teammates more this season.

Bailey Butler talks with WKOW's Alec Ausmus virtually.

"I think it's exciting because I'm going to be playing with a bunch of different people especially with the underclassman coming up," said Butler. "It'll be nice to play with different people and get the feel of their game."

Butler just signed her National Letter of Intent this week to play at UW-Green Bay next season.