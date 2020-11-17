Chicago police: 5-year-old shot in head in drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old Chicago boy has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting as he sat on a couch playing on an iPad. Chicago police say the shooting in the South Side neighborhood of Roseland happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police spokesman Tom Ahern says one round struck the boy in the head. The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he is in critical condition following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. Police say no one has been arrested and that the shooting remains under investigation.